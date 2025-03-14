WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that earlier food security gains in Gaza are at risk, while concerns over food insecurity in the West Bank are growing.

In a report released on Friday, the WFP said that during the 42 days of the ceasefire starting 19th January, the organisation delivered over 40,000 metric tonnes of food into Gaza and provided lifesaving assistance to 1.3 million people.

In addition, over US$6.8 million in electronic cash assistance (e-wallets) supported nearly 135,000 people (26,600 households), helping families to buy what they needed most.

Since 2nd March, WFP has not been able to transport any food supplies into Gaza due to the closure of all border crossing points for both humanitarian and commercial supplies.

WFP currently has sufficient food stocks to support active kitchens and bakeries for up to one month, as well as ready-to-eat food parcels to support 550,000 people for two weeks.

The UN food agency has approximately 63,000 metric tonnes of food destined for Gaza, stored or in transit in the region. This is equivalent to two to three months of distributions for 1.1 million people, pending authorisation to enter Gaza.

WFP is increasingly concerned about growing food insecurity in the West Bank, where military activity, displacement, and movement restrictions are disrupting markets and limiting access to food.

These disruptions and the worsening economic conditions over the last year are putting upward pressure on prices. With rising displacement and unemployment, even basic food items have become unaffordable for many families.

WFP needs US$265 million in funding for the next six months for operations to assist 1.4 million people in Gaza and the West Bank.