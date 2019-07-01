UrduPoint.com
WGEO Names Dubai As Hub For Regional Cooperation Centre

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The World Green Economy Organisation, WGEO, has revealed that the Regional Collaboration Centre, RCC, dedicated to support countries in the middle East and North Africa, MENA, in their efforts to implement climate actions, will be formally inaugurated during the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai in October this year.

The latest development was announced on the sidelines of the Preparatory Conference for the UN 2019 Climate Summit held in Abu Dhabi.

The establishment of RCC for the MENA region was initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding between WGEO and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, Secretariat, which took place in February 2019. The two organisations agreed to extend all expertise and resources to jointly work through the RCC in Dubai to provide direct support to governments, non-government organisations and the private sector in their initiatives towards carbon emissions reduction.

The RCC has been increasingly involved in helping countries meet their climate actions commitment stated in Nationally Determined Contributions, NDCs, which were adopted under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in December 2015. The Dubai-based office will Centre will reinforce the momentum of climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts through the Clean Development Mechanism, CDM. The scheme helps companies and organisations implement emissions reduction through projects that qualify for carbon trading.

Headquartered in Dubai, WGEO works in conjunction with countries all over the world to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2030 through seven platforms namely, countries, cities, private sector, financial institutions, international organisations, academic sector and civil society, and the youth sector.

