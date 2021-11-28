WGEO receives Observer Status from the UNFCCC at COP26

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) In a new global achievement for the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, has received the Observer Status on behalf of the Organization, from United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), held recently in Glasgow, UK.

Al Tayer received the certificate from Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, and Abdul Rahim Sultan, WGEO’s Director.

Al Tayer said: "I am honored to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for WGEO receiving the Observer Status from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."

"WGEO’s accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization with observer status, is an important milestone in our journey. This represents a key commitment towards the world in promoting the adoption of a green economy and the achievement of sustainable development. With the observer status, WGEO can now start developing position papers and making formal submissions in response to calls for information and views by negotiating bodies. WGEO also looks forward to the opportunities this Observer Accreditation will bring to the Organization to further the climate action agenda and support the global transition to a greener economy, "added Al Tayer.

"This important achievement supports the UNFCCC’s decision to organise the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE in 2023. We congratulate our wise leadership for hosting the largest international conference on climate action with the participation of world leaders. Hosting the COP28 is in line with the UAE’s initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

''It is also in line with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and its proactive role in supporting the future of energy and the efforts to combat climate change. Dubai aims to achieve carbon neutrality (Net Zero Emissions) by 2050 through a strategy and a clear roadmap to transform Dubai into a carbon neutral economy by 2050 by achieving net zero emissions and reaching 100% clean energy by 2050 using renewable and clean energy solutions and technologies, creating investment opportunities in the field of green economy, and achieving a balance between economic development and environmental sustainability. This is in line with Dubai’s firm commitment to sustainability and enhances its proactive role in supporting energy and climate change concerns.'' "Our aim for WGEO is to be part of international coalitions, alliances and partnerships to promote ambitious climate action. WGEO is a unique organization with a focus on both Governments and non-Party stakeholders. The establishment of the Organization is an example of our commitment and leadership to contribute to strengthened ambitions and actions. We look forward to collaborating in the near future to support the global agenda on climate action," Al Tayer concluded.