DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The World Green Economy Summit, WGES 2019, is set to support Dubai's efforts to become the global capital of green economy and sustainable development.

The Summit, to be held in Dubai from 20th - 21st October, will focus on three pillars: global international cooperation in a green economy, cooperation and international partnership to overcome global challenges, and achieving sustainable development goals. Themed, ‘Innovative Technologies for a Sustainable Economy’, WGES 2019 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Declaration - delivered by the summit every year - is aligned with the long-term vision of establishing the emirate as the global capital of the green economy. Dubai Declaration 2018 has included some recommendations from participants to encourage green investments in smart cities, as well as green initiatives through empowering youth entrepreneurs who have the potential to generate innovative and sustainable solutions; and support global cooperation in sustainability through the World Green Economy Organisation.

Dubai has received the Platinum Rating in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Cities certification awarded by the US Green Building Council. This makes Dubai the first city in the middle East and North Africa region to receive this accolade, as well as achieve a remarkable reduction in net CO2 emissions of Dubai of 19 percent by the end of 2018, ahead of the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 target to reduce the carbon emissions by 16 percent by 2021.

"This remarkable decrease in net CO2 emissions represents our latest efforts to move into a pioneering global model in green economy covering all vital sectors in Dubai. We will highlight this achievement in the forthcoming summit to encourage all stakeholders and motivate them to intensify their collaboration to continue our successful progress towards sustainable growth in various sectors," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Chairman of WGES.

The summit this year will be attended key policymakers, government officials, international business leaders, and world-renowned experts to tackle strategies for global collaboration and drive dialogue and action amongst industry stakeholders.

WGES 2019 will also discuss policies designed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, while showing innovative solutions and leading practices to inspire change and transition towards a green economy.

The summit will be held in conjunction with the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the 4th Dubai Solar Show as part of the sixth Green Week.