DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) In his main address to global leaders at the World Governments Summit 2025, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, outlined his country’s roadmap for economic transformation, energy sustainability, and human development while emphasising the need for global cooperation to tackle the challenges facing the world today.

Opening his remarks, Prime Minister Sharif expressed deep admiration for the leadership of the UAE under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for hosting the summit and providing a platform for global leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and collaborate on shaping a better future for humanity.

Dubai, he noted, has emerged as a vibrant global hub, where the future converges with the present, leading the way in commerce, technology, and innovation.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasised that Pakistan, despite facing significant challenges over the past seven decades, has remained steadfast in its pursuit of progress, resilience, and international cooperation. Over the past year, he pointed out, Pakistan has taken significant strides to stabilise its economy.

As of January 2025, headline inflation dropped to a historic low of 2.4%, the lowest in nine years, with the interest rate capped at 12%, providing a major stimulus to the private sector.

The Prime Minister introduced Pakistan’s 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan, "Uraan Pakistan," which is designed to fuel the country’s development by focusing on exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, and equity and empowerment. At the heart of this transformative agenda, he emphasised the importance of energy security and sustainability.

“Pakistan is committed to achieving a 60% clean energy mix by 2030,” the Prime Minister declared, highlighting the country’s ambitious plans to “transition to electric mobility with 30% of all vehicles set to go electric in the coming years.

”

He showcased Pakistan’s efforts in scaling up its investments in solar, wind, hydropower, and nuclear energy, highlighting the significant untapped potential in its southern and northern regions. The government is also implementing sweeping policy reforms to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, including tax exemptions, investment incentives, and the removal of customs duties on solar panels.”

With a dynamic and youthful population—70% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30—Prime Minister Sharif also underscored the country’s emerging potential as an investment destination, offering a strategic location between South and Central Asia, and an expanding middle class. To attract international investment, Pakistan is streamlining business regulations, strengthening legal protections, and simplifying business approvals.

To further stimulate growth, the Prime Minister highlighted the creation of a “facilitation council” to drive investments in key sectors such as renewable energy, technology and digital economy, infrastructure, and agriculture. Pakistan is embracing eco-friendly agricultural innovations, including solar-powered irrigation systems and climate-smart technologies to enhance productivity, ensure food security, and strengthen rural economies.

While emphasising Pakistan's commitment to mobilising domestic resources, Prime Minister Sharif called on the international community to increase climate financing and technology sharing, which are crucial for achieving a green economy transition.

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Sharif emphasised that the future is not something to be passively inherited, but something to be actively shaped. He called upon the global community to collaborate on building a sustainable and prosperous future for all.