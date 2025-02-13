WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global commitments

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a keynote session of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 delivered by Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The session, titled ‘Humankind: The Core of Civilisation and Pioneer of the Future,’ came on the concluding day of WGS 2025, which this year was held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

The closing session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Other notable attendees included H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with several senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saif stated: “The UAE was founded on the sincere promises made by our founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. From the very beginning, they affirmed that we would witness a strong Federal state, and indeed, this has been realised. Today, the UAE is one of the safest countries in the world and leads global indicators in entrepreneurship, wealth inflow, and economic stability. The UAE passport has also consistently ranked among the most powerful globally for many years.”

H.H. Sheikh Saif added: “The UAE shines like a diamond in challenging times, always honouring its commitments. Credibility is established when promises are consistently fulfilled. This is the credibility for which President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is known. This is the credibility of the UAE.”

H.H. Sheikh Saif highlighted that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has inspired the UAE with his visionary leadership that has always helped the country stay well prepared for the future. Under his leadership, the UAE has attracted more than $135 billion in foreign investment over the past seven years and has become a hub for the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies. As a result, the UAE now ranks fifth globally in the AI Index.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the legacy of the founding fathers by taking responsibility for future generations and ensuring that the country’s achievements are rooted in sustainability. He highlighted the UAE leadership’s commitment to investing in human capital and advancing technology to strengthen the country’s global standing across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Saif also urged Emirati youth to answer the call of their nation and strive for ever greater achievements. He emphasised that the sacrifices and efforts of those who had envisioned the UAE as a force for global good represented a responsibility entrusted to future generations, reminding that it was only through the determination of the youth that nations could flourish and prosper.

H.H. Sheikh Saif underscored the UAE’s swift response, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. The UAE was among the first nations to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through ‘Operation Gallant Knight 3,’ one of the largest relief efforts in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Saif noted that the UAE leads global support for Gaza, contributing more than AED800 million, accounting for 42% of total international aid provided, and emphasised the UAE’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian efforts, citing the country’s investment of over AED360 billion in humanitarian initiatives since the union’s formation.

Reflecting on historical events, H.H. Sheikh Saif stated: “The Umayyad and Abbasid eras did not seek to eliminate previous civilisations but instead leveraged their knowledge and attracted talented minds, enriching the cultural and religious diversity of the time. When Al Andalus fell, knowledge was transferred to the West, which seized the opportunity to expand and establish global influence.”

He added: “Arabs and Muslims were able to establish rule in Al Andalus due to internal divisions at the time. However, their departure was also the result of internal disputes, leading to defeat and the eventual loss of Al Andalus.”

H.H. Sheikh Saif also addressed economic and technological shifts, stating: “History shows how the Industrial Revolution dominated the global economy, shifting competition from battlefields to digital screens and financial markets. A single company today can lose $500 billion in a single day, reflecting the rapid fluctuations in global markets.”

He highlighted how technology has become borderless and can now be compared to nuclear weapons in terms of its impact on military strategy, rapidly reshaping global power dynamics.

Speaking on the region’s participation in the first Industrial Revolution, Sheikh Saif remarked: “We were not at the forefront of the industrial landscape at the time; rather, we were pearl exporters or mere consumers. Today, however, we have risen to the top of several global indices, thanks to the UAE Government’s investment in human capital and its relentless pursuit of progress.”

At the conclusion of the session, H.H. Sheikh Saif presented all attendees with copies of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s book titled ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity.’