WGS 2025 Sends Message Of Hope To Entire World: AlSharhan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation (WGSO), said that the World Government Summit 2025, held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” aims to send a message of hope to the world by facilitating the exchange of expertise and innovative solutions to address global challenges.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit in Dubai, Al Sharhan stated that the event’s agenda is not restricted by sectoral or geographical boundaries: “It is an inclusive platform for all governments, with diverse participation from world leaders and government officials across different continents, including the Arab world, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.”

He added, “From this perspective, we ensure that the Summit’s agenda is comprehensive for all nations, focusing on global challenges while simultaneously highlighting positive aspects.

We strive to explore how countries and governments can leverage private sector expertise to keep pace with its rapid development, ultimately enhancing services provided directly to citizens.”

AlSharhan pointed out that the Summit has become the Primary platform for regional and international organisations to hold their meetings, with the participation of ministers representing various key sectors. He also highlighted the strong presence of Arab nations at the Summit through a series of high-level ministerial meetings.

Concluding his remarks, AlSharhan emphasised that the World Government Summit is a unique global platform that bridges the gap between the public and private sectors. It also fosters international cooperation to develop sustainable government models that align with the rapid transformations of the digital era, ultimately enhancing government efficiency and driving comprehensive development.

