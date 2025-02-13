WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in the World Governments Summit 2025, held in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

The summit brought together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, global experts, decision-makers, and specialists in financial, economic, and social affairs from around the world.

As a global platform, the summit facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise to drive development and societal progress. It also strengthens international partnerships by adopting innovative strategies and solutions to address development challenges and rapid economic changes, ultimately shaping a better future for humanity.

This year marks ADFD’s 10th anniversary as a strategic partner of the WGS. Over the past decade, ADFD has played a key role in fostering promising development and investment opportunities through international cooperation. It has leveraged its expertise in economic and development fields while significantly contributing to the growth of Emirati exports.

The Fund’s efforts have also enhanced economic and social stability in beneficiary countries, paving the way for a more sustainable future for current and future generations.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the World Government Summit, which has spanned 10 years of excellence and leadership. During this time, we have worked hand in hand with our local and international partners to achieve its goals and objectives aimed at anticipating the future of governments. The continuity of our partnership reflects our keenness to promote comprehensive development and support global initiatives aimed at achieving a more prosperous and sustainable future for societies.”

He further highlighted the significance of the summit, stating: “The World Government Summit is an inspiring global platform that we must invest our efforts and energies in to make the most of successful experiences, adopt best practices, and employ the latest innovations in artificial intelligence to make a positive and meaningful impact on communities.”

Al Suwaidi underscored ADFD’s achievements over the past year, particularly in supporting the UAE’s foreign development aid policy. The Fund expanded its development and investment activities to 107 countries across continents, with total funding reaching approximately AED229 billion. These funds were allocated to strategic projects across vital sectors, enabling governments to achieve their national development goals.

He also highlighted ADFD’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s national economy, saying, “We have doubled our efforts to develop our national economy, harnessing all capabilities to support the private sector and strengthen Emirati industries through the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX).

The funding allocated for this strategic goal amounted to approximately AED 10 billion, contributing to the competitiveness of Emirati companies in global markets.”

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development participated in a workshop titled “The UAE in BRICS: Shaping Global Trade and International Interconnectedness,” where the Fund emphasised the importance of integrating efforts between the UAE and BRICS countries to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The session provided a comprehensive overview of the UAE’s vision to enhance cooperation with BRICS nations and highlighted the strategic opportunities offered by this partnership. It also focused on deepening collaboration between BRICS governments and business communities to achieve sustainable economic growth and enhance joint investments.

The session discussed the role of BRICS in enhancing international cooperation and achieving sustainable development through coordination among its members in various economic and social fields. It also explored effective solutions to global challenges, such as economic transitions, climate change, and developmental challenges.

ADFD held bilateral meetings with delegations from participating countries, exploring new opportunities to support priority development and investment projects. These discussions aimed to strengthen cooperation on sustainable development initiatives and explore innovative financing solutions to address global economic and development challenges.

The Fund’s delegation actively participated in panel discussions and interactive workshops addressing pressing global issues. Key topics included climate change, the transition to renewable energy, and water and food security. These sessions showcased successful experiences and cutting-edge technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence, that contribute to advancing sustainable development and prosperity worldwide.

ADFD remains committed to supporting the strategic goals of developing countries, with a strong focus on sustainability. This approach aligns with the UAE’s vision of strengthening international cooperation, fueling economic growth, and building a more prosperous and sustainable future for coming generations.

This year’s summit convened over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda featured 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.