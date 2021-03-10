UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WGS Dialogues: Director General Of WHO Says Vaccines Give Hope For Bringing The Pandemic Under Control

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:15 PM

WGS Dialogues: Director General of WHO says vaccines give hope for bringing the pandemic under control

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Day two of the World Government Summit Dialogues opened with a keynote speech by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Ghebreyesus thanked the UAE government for hosting this very important meeting. He said: "When I spoke at the WGS in 2018, I emphasised the need for investing in universal health coverage and health security as two sides of the same coin to prepare us to meet the pandemics of the future. Well, the future is now. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down, and shown why strong, resilient health systems are so important.'' "In combination with proven public health measures, vaccines are now giving us hope for bringing the pandemic under control. But we will only do that if vaccines are shared equitably between nations.

The more opportunity the virus has to spread, the more opportunity it has to change in ways that could make vaccines less effective. Vaccine nationalism will only prolong the pandemic, and the human and economic suffering that goes with it. And although vaccines will help, we will still be left with many of the same challenges we had before. Health must be seen not as a cost to be contained but as an investment in productive and resilient populations, and a key to sustainable development."

In closing, Dr Ghebreyesus highlighted WHO’s continued commitment to supporting all countries in building stronger health systems for the healthier, safer, and fairer world we all want. He said: "Health is not simply a product of strong and prosperous nations – it’s the foundation of social, economic, and political stability."

Related Topics

World UAE Same 2018 All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

36 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.