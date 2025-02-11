WGS enhances global cooperation to combat climate change: Maldivian Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Tourism and Environment of the Maldives, highlighted the World Government Summit (WGS) as a vital platform for exchanging ideas and expertise among governments and international organisations, particularly in the fields of tourism and environmental sustainability.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the WGS, currently taking place in Dubai, Ibrahim emphasised that the event provides a unique opportunity for the Maldives and other nations to shed light on critical environmental issues affecting small island states, such as climate change and rising sea levels.

As one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, the Maldives aims to use its participation in the summit to strengthen international cooperation in environmental conservation and promote sustainable tourism development, he said.

He noted that the environmental challenges facing the Maldives require innovative solutions and robust partnerships with other nations and the private sector to reduce carbon emissions and balance economic growth with the preservation of natural resources.

The minister stressed the importance of integrating environmental sustainability into tourism development policies, given that the Maldives' tourism industry heavily relies on its pristine marine and natural ecosystems. Preserving these resources is crucial for maintaining the country’s appeal as a global tourist destination.

He also underscored the need for investment in eco-friendly technologies within the tourism sector, including renewable energy and sustainable water resource management.

Minister of Tourism and Environment of the Maldives reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working with international partners to address climate change challenges. He emphasised that the World Government Summit serves as a key venue for sharing solutions and strategies to protect the planet and ensure a secure future for coming generations.

He said in conclusion, “I look forward that this year’s summit would mark another turning point, particularly with discussions on artificial intelligence and its applications in governance, as well as key topics such as climate finance and sustainable development—critical issues for the future of humanity”.