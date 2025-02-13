WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing regional, global media

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The 'Future of Government Communication Forum,' held during the World Government Summit 2025, addressed critical communication challenges facing governments amid rapid global transformations.

Experts explored best practices in government communication diplomacy, the impact of misinformation, and strategies for navigating the evolving media landscape, including the age of AI.

Over six sessions, the forum convened media and communication experts who examined the latest social media tools and the evolving challenges of misinformation.

Discussions focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance government communication effectiveness in light of rapid technological advancements, particularly in the age of AI.

The “Innovative Mindset – Reimagining Government Communication Concepts” session hosted Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of the Government Communication Sector at the UAE Government Media Office; Abdulrahman Majrashi, Head of the Center for Government Communication and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Media, Saudi Arabia; Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National, and Kok Jwee Foo, Chief of Government Communications at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information in Singapore.

The session highlighted that overcoming government communication challenges mandates a superior ability to navigate politics, technology, and media wisely, ensuring transparency to enhance credibility and achieve a long-term impact.

In a session titled “Decoding the Future: Media, Technology and Leadership,” author Bob Pearson, who served as Chief Communications Officer for three Fortune 500 companies and a professor at the University of Texas, Austin, presented strategic visions on future trends and the solutions government leaders need to address the challenges ahead, including sophisticated storytelling, advanced methods for identifying influencers, and an understanding of how trust is spread through modern media channels.

The “Talk Shows and Public Opinion Shaping” session hosted a group of prominent Arab media stars and interviewers; Egyptian media figure Amr Adeeb, Lebanese media figure Neshan Der Haroutiounian, and Saudi media figure Abdullah Al-Mudaifer, and was moderated by Emirati media figure Jamal Al Mulla. It discussed ways to develop communication and interaction with the public and the impact of talk shows on Arab societies, highlighting prominent successful factors in shaping and influencing public opinion, and the role of government institutions and their communication teams in encountering media deception and fake news.

In the “Digital Diplomacy: A Renewed Vision” session, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, joined by a group of well-known public diplomacy practitioners, explored innovative approaches to bridging cooperation, strengthening international partnerships, and encountering common challenges. The session spotlighted digital diplomacy, a true revolution in public diplomacy, through the effective engagement of diplomats in public spaces to represent their countries, communicate with a diverse global audience, and win hearts and minds through thoughtful and purposeful interaction that reflects national values and enhances international understanding.

In an exceptional dialogue combining the past and the present via interactive artificial intelligence technologies, former British PM Boris Johnson had an inspiring conversation with his counterpart from history Winston Churchill. Johnson had previously written the book “The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History,” in which he and Churchill discuss how to navigate a safe path in a world full of tensions and challenges, a world similar to the one that led to the outbreak of World War II, all in an effort to answer the question “How can the world avoid the outbreak of World War III?”

During the session titled “How and Why Are Election Campaigns Changing Around the World?” Jason Miller, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, shared lessons including the plans and strategies behind Trump’s electoral victory, and provided insights into how governments and leaders can leverage digital media to build trust, expand audience reach, and foster engagement in innovative and unconventional ways.

The World Governments Summit 2025, held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, convened over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda featured 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit also published 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.