WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The World Governments Summit (WGS) announced two new knowledge partnerships with the international players ShineWing and K2 Ntelligence Ventures to enhance global impact, promote collaboration, and expand knowledge networks by engaging visionary thought leaders from across the globe.

The agreements reflect the forward-thinking vision of the WGS and its leading role in fostering international partnerships. These partnerships are instrumental in promoting innovation and building a sustainable future, leveraging both companies' vast expertise and extensive networks in China, Asia, and beyond.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chair of the WGS, alongside KP Cheng, Partner at ShineWing, and Charles Kuai, Founder of K2 Ntelligenc Ventures, signed the agreements.

Al Olama stressed that the operational model of the World Governments Summit is built on expanding partnerships across various sectors, particularly knowledge-based collaborations.

"The WGS serves as a global knowledge platform for innovation and shaping the future of governments. It explores challenges, identifies opportunities, and designs solutions for critical sectors shaping the lives of societies and future generations," he said.

Al Olama added that these new partnerships will help spread the WGS's message, positioning it as a hub for experts, scientists, futurists, and global leaders. It offers a platform for fostering dialogue and effective international collaboration to create a brighter future for societies worldwide.

Exploring new knowledge partnerships is essential for scaling the influence of the WGS and engaging innovative minds in the quest for shaping the future.

KP Cheng, in turn, said, "It is our firm's belief that building a bridge between the Chinese community and the wider global communities will benefit everyone," adding that Chinese enterprises "would definitely benefit from expressing their opinion on a prestigious global platform like WGS."

Charles Kuai stated, "K2 Ntelligence aims to play a pivotal role at the WGS in connecting, commercialiSing and scaling future technologies, especially Generative AI to all countries, markets, industries, citizens, and consumers. We expect these AI technologies will enhance everyone's' lives with advance healthcare, experiences through immersive entertainment and lifelong learning through future personalised education."

ShineWing is a global professional services network with a special focus on Asia, acting as a gateway connecting one of the world's largest economies to other nations. Specialising in accounting and consultancy, the network comprises over 12,000 professionals and more than 400 partners across 70 offices in 21 regions worldwide.

K2 Ntelligence Ventures is an AI Advisory firm that specialises in CEO and boardroom AI advisory services, strategic advance technology planning and execution, and preparing governments, companies, and society for the future world powered by human and synthetic associates.