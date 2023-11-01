WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achieve carbon neutrality

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) The World Governments Summit (WGS) Organisation has launched a report titled ‘Net Zero: The Countdown Has Begun’, which explores the challenges of global warming and outlines 5 key high-impact actions to drive decarbonisation efforts, in conjunction with the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The report, which is launched in partnership with “Arthur D. Little”, issues a reminder of the scale of the climate emergency and the collective action thus far to make a dent in global CO2 emissions. As the 1.5-degree Celsius target grows increasingly out of reach, the report warns that the world has less than 400 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent left to spend until 2050.

Developed with global companies serving as cases in point, the five high-impact actions that organisations can take to move the decarbonisation dial as detailed in the report are:

The report also highlights that 70 countries, which account for 90 percent of global GDP and 76 percent of total emissions, had pledged to reach net zero, and that the world can expect COP28 to yield real results, not just good intentions.

Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, confirmed the importance of partnerships and collaboration between governments, the private sector, and international organisations in achieving sustainable development goals, accelerating responses to the required work to implement available solutions to the challenges of climate change and global warming, and reaching the specified goal of achieving global net-zero emissions in less than three decades.

He added, “As an international platform for the future, to share knowledge and insights, shape future challenges and design innovative solutions, the WGS collaborates with its partners worldwide to chart the necessary course of action to address major environmental challenges that will cast a shadow on the future of humanity, ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations”.

Commenting on the topic, Adnan Merhaba, Partner and Energy and Utilities Practice Lead at Arthur D. Little middle East, said, “Now is the time for corporate leaders to deliver on their net-zero promise while charting for green, sustainable growth. This report aims to support these leaders on that journey.”

To support organisations on the decarbonisation journey, ‘Net Zero: The Countdown Has Begun’ takes a sector-by-sector approach, unpacking the transformation challenges and opportunities within four key sectors: utilities, industrials, transportation, and oil and gas.

In addition to providing actionable insights into technology choices, leadership, and strategy implementation, the report draws on real-world examples from global companies including ARAMCO, DHL, Shell, Engie, Siemens, Schneider, and more.