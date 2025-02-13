WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising consequences

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Ray Dalio, renowned macro investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, outlined the five fundamental forces shaping the world today and issued a stark warning about the mounting global debt crisis during a thought-provoking conversation with Tucker Carlson on the final day of the World Governments Summit 2025.
Dalio described the debt crisis as a challenge that is both imminent and potentially destabilising, warning that the unprecedented scale of global debt poses a severe threat to economic stability.
He framed the dynamics of global transformation through five key forces that operate in cycles, shaping economies and societies worldwide: monetary policy and debt markets, internal order and disorder, geopolitical power shifts, natural forces – including climate change, pandemics, and natural disasters – and technological advancements.
Comparing the debt cycle to the human circulatory system, he explained that excessive credit functions like plaque, restricting the healthy flow of capital.
“The United States alone is paying US$1 trillion in debt interest annually,” Dalio cautioned, emphasising the strain this places on financial markets.
If debt issuance continues to exceed demand, bondholders may become reluctant to absorb the excess supply. This could drive interest rates higher, spark economic distress, and force central banks to print money to cover shortfalls—devaluing currencies and destabilising markets.
While the US is a prime example, Dalio stressed that this issue extends beyond America, affecting major economies worldwide, including China and Europe.
To avoid severe economic repercussions, Dalio argued that the US deficit, currently at 7.5% of GDP, must be reduced to 3%. Achieving this requires a delicate balance of tax adjustments, spending cuts, and interest rate management.
He urged policymakers to set aside ideological differences and prioritise pragmatic fiscal reforms. While difficult, he noted that similar measures were successfully implemented between 1992 and 1998 – proving that such an adjustment is possible if approached strategically. However, time is running out. “Waiting too long is like ignoring plaque buildup until a heart attack occurs,” he warned.
Beyond economic policy, Dalio highlighted the profound impact of AI and technology, predicting that in just four years, technological advancements will reshape economies and societies at an unprecedented pace – akin to stepping into a time wormhole. While technological advancements will drive efficiency and productivity, he predicts a “shockingly” different world.
Dalio concluded with a call for urgent, coordinated action among policymakers, business leaders, and citizens to stabilise global debt, manage inflation, and harness technology responsibly.
His latest work, “How Countries Go Broke,” provides an in-depth analysis of economic cycles and policy solutions. It is available as a free resource for those seeking to understand the mechanics behind financial stability.
This year’s summit convened over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda featured 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The summit also published 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.
