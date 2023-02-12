UrduPoint.com

WGS Reflects Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Vision To Empower Youth To Participate In Decision-making Process: Hamdan Bin Mohammed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 11:15 PM

WGS reflects Mohammed bin Rashid's vision to empower youth to participate in decision-making process: Hamdan bin Mohammed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2023) DUBAI,12th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today said that the World Government Summit (WGS) embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to shape the future, enhance excellence in government work, and empower youth to participate in the decision-making process.

H.H. made these remarks while attending the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, which was held today as part of the preliminary day activities of the World Government Summit. Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the WGS is set to be held in Dubai from 13th-15th February.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Youth empowerment is a key theme in the World Government Summit’s agenda. As Arab nations, we need young leaders to be pioneers in enhancing excellence in government. We look forward to the participation of talented individuals who can contribute with their creative ideas and innovative initiatives to accelerate growth and advancement in the Arab world.”

He said the UAE serves as a prime example of a country that has young ministers and inspirational figures that instil optimism for shaping a brighter future.

“We are delighted to see the great ideas, deep discussions and constructive interactions at the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders.

The meeting focused on topics of fundamental interest, including issues of identity, the Arabic language and challenges of the future. I would like to thank H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his constant efforts to empower Arab youth,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

The Arab Meeting for Young Leaders was also attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Managing Director of the WGS.

This year’s edition of the WGS will bring together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit’s agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 global speakers, thought leaders, experts and decision-makers will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies for the future.

The World Government Summit 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions covering six key themes, including: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

