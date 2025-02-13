WGS: Roblox Adds Arabic Support To Its Software Stack
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Roblox, the immersive gaming and creation platform, is now available in the Arabic language to all users globally, on desktop, tablet, and mobile Android and iOS devices, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki shared the news of the launch of Arabic-language support to the Roblox software stack during a fireside chat at the World Governments Summit, held in Dubai from 11th to 13th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.
Commenting on the news, Baszucki said, “At Roblox, we have a mission to connect a billion people with optimism and civility and to do that we need a platform that is accessible for all. With the growth of our community here in the UAE and in the wider MENA region, we are excited to share that we are now supporting the Arabic language on the Roblox software stack, providing millions of Arabic speakers worldwide with access to the platform’s features, on all devices."
Roblox has 88.9m daily-active users globally* and is a platform where people come together to play, explore, create, and learn in millions of immersive user-generated games and virtual experiences built by a global creator community.
The company has a vision to reimagine the way people come together – in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic.
Arabic is one of 16 language scripts supported on the platform, and today’s launch reflects Roblox’s growing popularity in the MENA region. In 2024, Roblox was the second and fifth most downloaded gaming app on the iOS app store and Google Play store respectively, and from Q3 2021 to Q3 2024 Roblox’s daily active users (DAUs) and hours engaged grew by an average of 80 and 76 percent across five MENA countries.
Arabic language support also now extends to the platform’s automatic translation tools, which creators can use to make their games and immersive experiences available in any one of 16 languages currently supported on the Roblox platform, including Arabic, without the need to manage the translation process manually.
In addition, Roblox text chat filtering technology, which is used to detect and block inappropriate words and phrases in text chat, is already operational in Arabic. This is one of a number of technologies Roblox uses to complement human moderation support in order to enforce the platform’s Community Standards, as part of the company’s safe-by-default approach.
