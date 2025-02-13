WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) SAP announced the debut of SAP Business Data Cloud, a groundbreaking solution designed to unify enterprise data and power the next generation of Business AI.

This innovative platform integrates SAP and third-party data, leveraging Databricks technology to enhance data engineering, machine learning, and AI capabilities.

By redefining how applications and data platforms interact, SAP Business Data Cloud provides organisations with the trusted data foundation they need to drive superior decision-making and AI-driven insights.

The global launch took place in the week when SAP CEO Christian Klein was in Dubai for the World Governments Summit, where he met with Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and discussed the transformative role of AI in business efficiency, sustainability, and public sector innovation.

“The UAE has become a global destination for international companies to thrive, advance their journey, and launch breakthrough platforms and initiatives in alignment with ongoing partnerships. This reinforces our shared vision of harnessing technology for a smarter, more connected future. The combination of AI and reliable data represents the ultimate value in driving innovation and progress,” said Al Olama.

“SAP Business Data Cloud unleashes the full value of enterprise data for Business AI,” said SAP CEO Christian Klein. “It combines SAP’s unique expertise in mission-critical, end-to-end processes and semantically rich data with Databricks’ world-class data engineering capabilities to create a groundbreaking solution that helps organisations do more with their data than ever before.”

During WGS, Klein reaffirmed SAP’s commitment to the UAE’s digital transformation, highlighting the company’s ongoing investment in AI-driven solutions tailored to regional needs.

The SAP Business Data Cloud solution plays a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s AI ambitions, enabling organisations to transition from fragmented data silos to a trusted, semantically rich data foundation that fuels intelligent automation and strategic decision-making.

As part of this announcement, SAP also introduced ready-to-use AI agents powered by Joule, SAP’s generative AI copilot. These AI agents streamline business processes across finance, service, and sales by leveraging real-time, high-quality enterprise data. Joule agents work collaboratively across functions, solving complex business challenges with greater accuracy and efficiency.

SAP is also launching a new agent builder capability, allowing customers to develop and deploy custom AI agents that leverage SAP’s extensive business process expertise and knowledge graph. This will enable organisations to tailor AI-driven automation to their specific business contexts, accelerating productivity and enhancing operational efficiency.

SAP’s continued investment in the UAE reinforces the region’s position as a global hub for AI and digital transformation. Through SAP Business Data Cloud and advanced AI-driven solutions, SAP is empowering businesses to harness data’s full potential, enhance sustainability efforts, and drive long-term economic growth.

Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, this year’s WGS convened over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations.

Its agenda featured 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.