WGS: UAE, Cyprus Announce Strategic Partnership In Digital Transformation, AI
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in the UAE government announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus.
The partnership aims to strengthen cooperation in digital areas, exchange best practices in artificial intelligence, enhance shared visions, and drive the growth of the digital economy sectors while improving community’s well-being.
The partnership agreement was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit, along with Dr. Nikodimos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus.
Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to build global bridges of collaboration, fostering the exchange of expertise, accelerating digital innovation, and driving a transformative leap in the field of artificial intelligence.
Al Olama added that international partnerships forged during the World Governments Summit embody the Summit's goals and vision of enhancing global cooperation. These partnerships reflect the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation in artificial intelligence, and contribute to knowledge sharing, development acceleration, and supporting the building of a sustainable future based on advanced technology.
Dr. Nikodimos Damiano said, "The partnership agreement aims to exchange best practices in policies related to artificial intelligence and technologies in this field, identify and facilitate joint research projects in artificial intelligence, in addition to fostering planning and enhancing collaboration among academic institutes, including research institutes and universities with focus on AI."
He added that the partnership seeks to build talent and AI capabilities and support the development of AI-related products and services.
