WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthcare, climate, trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) PwC middle East unveiled four strategic papers at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, alongside its second edition of the Global Ministers Survey, delivering innovative solutions to transform healthcare systems, protect global biodiversity worth $58 trillion, and enhance international trade networks.

Building on its decade-long partnership with WGS, PwC Middle East continues to drive government innovation through knowledge sharing and the prestigious Best Minister Award, recognising excellence in public service.

Now in its 12th year, WGS stands as a key global platform for government innovation, convening global leaders, representatives of international organisations, and industry pioneers. The 2025 edition brings together these stakeholders to enhance governance, harness emerging technologies, and drive sustainable progress for improved quality of life worldwide.

Discussing PwC Middle East's partnership with WGS, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said: “Our ten-year partnership with the World Governments Summit has played a key role in achieving transformative results in modernising government services and spurring innovation across diverse sectors. Through the summit, we've helped shape forward-looking policies and build global partnerships that deliver lasting positive change for governments and communities regionally and globally”

PwC's Global Chairman, Mohamed Kande, led a fireside chat titled "Three Disruptions Transforming Society and Redefining Leadership” on the opening day of the summit. The discussion explored the critical intersection of government, private sector, and citizen collaboration in the Intelligent Age. The session delved into pivotal topics including the transformation of traditional industries, and the evolving relationship between digital advancement and physical world challenges, providing insights on building more inclusive and sustainable economies.

Unveiling four papers during the summit, starting with "Transitioning to Value-Based Care," which addresses the critical challenge of delivering efficient healthcare among growing populations and rising costs. The paper presents value-based care models as a solution for sustainable healthcare delivery, particularly in GCC countries.

Under the Future of Climate Change & Environment theme, PwC Middle East presented two papers. "Can Financial Innovation Save The Planet's Biodiversity?" highlights how $58 trillion of global GDP depends on nature and proposes solutions to address the $700 billion annual biodiversity financing gap. "Building Resilience With Innovation To Tackle The Climate Emergency" explores how governments can leverage digital technologies and collaborative approaches to address climate challenges.

The fourth paper, "How To Secure The Middle East's Global Trade And Logistics Advantage," examines the region's strategic position as a global trading hub, through which 12% of global trade volumes pass via the Red Sea. It outlines recommendations for strengthening regional logistics capabilities amid recent global challenges.

Commenting on PwC's participation in the summit, Rami Nazer, EMEA Government & Public Sector Leader at PwC, stated: “We continue to build on trust as part of our mission, and our partnership with WGS is a testament to this commitment. This year, our thought leadership spans topics from value-based healthcare and biodiversity financing to climate resilience and regional trade advantages. In addition to our Best Minister Survey, we continue to celebrate outstanding public service that positively impacts citizens' lives”