When half the human race is left behind, the entire world is placed at an economic disadvantage: Jawaher Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) Inclusive and equitable economic growth can only be possible with the economic empowerment of women, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment and wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, stated, ahead of the upcoming Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS 2019, in Sharjah.

Ensuring the full participation of women in the economy is vital to boosting economic growth and achieving the wider Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the UN 2030 Agenda, Her Highness said, calling upon organisations and individuals to actively engage in the second edition of WEEGS. The Summit will take place on 10th and 11th December at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

WEEGS is a platform that unites diverse voices and stakeholders championing the cause of gender equality and women’s economic empowerment, driving the creation and strengthening of partnerships, supporting progress, and finding effective and sustainable solutions for the economic inclusion of women, Sheikha Jawaher added.

"Women’s realities are constantly changing," Sheikh Jawaher said, adding, "Integrating women in the economic domain and investing in their development will create a ripple effect that will benefit not just individual women, but families, communities and nations around the world.

"

"The fight for gender equity is a shared, global concern," she continued. "By advancing the public debate on gender equity, events such as WEEGS can help create an enabling environment and catalyse governments, communities and legal institutions into action to frame egalitarian provisions to ensure women’s participation in the real economy."

"Agenda 2030 promises to ‘leave no one behind’; but when one half of the human race is denied the opportunity to realise its full potential, it is the entire world that is placed at an economic disadvantage," Her Highness added.

WEEGS 2019 is organised by NAMA, in line with its commitment to promoting the status of women economically and professionally, and is held in collaboration with UN Women, a global champion for women and girls.

"NAMA’s efforts stem from its core philosophy that gender equity is both a goal in itself and an essential prerequisite for the sustainable development of nations," said Sheikha Jawaher.

Held every two years, WEEGS is a collaboration between NAMA and UN Women, addressing equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs locally and globally.