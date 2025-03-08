Open Menu

'When Women, Girls Can Rise, We All Thrive', Says UN Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:32 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UN called for the international community to stand firm in making rights, equality and empowerment a reality for all women and girls, for everyone, everywhere.

“When women and girls can rise, we all thrive,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message ahead of the International Women's Day. Yet, “instead of mainstreaming equal rights, we are seeing the mainstreaming of misogyny.”

‘’When the doors of equal opportunity are open for women and girls, everyone wins. Equal societies are more prosperous and peaceful – and the foundation of sustainable development. On this International Women’s Day, we recognize thirty years of progress and achievement since the landmark United Nations conference in Beijing,'' Guterres added.

‘’We need action to unlock finance so countries can invest in equality – and to prioritize those investments. Action to open-up equal opportunities for decent work, close the gender pay gap, and tackle challenges around care work.

Action to strengthen and implement laws to end all forms of violence against women and girls. Action to secure women’s full participation in decision-making, including in peacebuilding. And action to remove the obstacles to women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.''

‘’The United Nations Pact for the Future, and the Global Digital Compact offer blueprints to guide these actions. When women and girls can rise, we all thrive, he concluded.

On 8th March 2025, the international family celebrates International Women’s Day under the theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” This year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.

