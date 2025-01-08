(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office has released a whitepaper on the best practices and future policies developed and implemented by the UAE government in activating the remote work system.

The paper, created in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), aims to enhance remote work systems by leveraging global trends and the expertise developed by the UAE government during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to design a future of flexible and hybrid work that relies on emerging technologies to shape advanced remote work systems.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised the importance of focusing on scientific researches to drive sustainable development efforts in the government work system in general, and remote work in particular.

He pointed out that the UAE government utilises research and studies to shape the future of work supported by technology and digital transformation, reflecting the vision of the leadership to enhance the UAE’s position in various future fields globally.

He stated that the UAE seeks the sustainability of development and the advancement of future infrastructure, enhanced by artificial intelligence and digital technology solutions. This aims to improve the readiness of government work to anticipate and keep up with the rapid global changes and developments in the digital field, requiring the intensification of studies and the expansion of scientific research aimed at developing the best digital practices.

The whitepaper paper titled “Remote Working in the UAE” addressed the comprehensive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UAE, primarily focusing on the increased emphasis on collecting and analysing data related to non-traditional work methods.

It also covered approaches to improving productivity and enhancing the community’s wellbeing, along with the remote work experience based on practical practices.

Additionally, it discussed the outcomes of the remote work forum organised by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office last year, which included proactive policies, methods adopted by the UAE, global policies, best practices, key challenges, and recommendations for developing policies in this field.

The whitepaper also addressed the role of remote work systems in increasing overall productivity by 4.6 percent after the pandemic, due to the reduction in commuting to and from work, as well as other positive rates and impacts of implementing remote work systems across various sectors, including skills, the work environment, and more.

The paper highlighted the outcomes of the "Remote" Forum, which featured a group of ministers, leaders, and officials who discussed the experiences of government and private entities during the pandemic, and how to plan for a future where remote work systems play a larger role in advancing the UAE's economy and enhancing the work of sectors such as legal services, human resources, the digital economy, innovation, and cybersecurity.

The paper also touched on successful global policies for implementing remote work in various countries, including the United States, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Taiwan, and Türkiye.

The whitepaper can be accessed through the website: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Remote-Working-in-the-UAE-EN.pdf.