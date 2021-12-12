WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) The UAE Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a new partnership to support the global health sector, under which WHO will adopt the UAE government accelerators model to speed up the achievement of its strategic goals and initiatives, and to ensure providing of healthy lifestyles and prosperity at all ages.

The launch came through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, in the presence of Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; as well as a number of officials from the UAE Government and WHO.

This partnership aims to promote the acceleration of service delivery in the fields of global health care and wellbeing by adopting the UAE government accelerators model to implement initiatives, develop solutions and projects, as well as build capabilities and competencies.

The two parties will work to support the implementation of the WHO Work Programme 2019–2023, and achieve the Triple Billion targets. WHO launched those targets to help countries deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); through 1 billion more people benefitting from universal healthcare coverage without financial hardship, 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies and 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

Global cooperation to enhance communities wellbeing and build comprehensive health system Al Gergawi stressed the importance of adopting inter-governmental and inter-organisational collaboration.

He added that the UAE is keen to share successful work models and advanced initiatives developed over the past years to support international efforts in achieving the global sustainable development goals.

Al Gergawi explained that the UAE believes in the centrality of international cooperation to enhance the wellbeing of future generations, through building comprehensive health plans and strategies for a better future.

He also added that this alliance represents a new step in strengthening the role of governments in enabling global human capital to set new directions for the future. The partnership sets a new beginning to form an integrated global chart that celebrates innovation for health, and strengthens cooperation between countries, governments, and organisations to build sustainable societies.

Global collaboration on data and evidence Dr. Ghebreyesus stated, "The need for global collaboration on data and evidence has never been felt more acutely than during the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO is committed to being a modern, data-driven organisation to make a measurable impact on the lives of those we serve. WHO is very pleased to collaborate with the government of the UAE to realise this vision."

The UAE Government and the WHO will promote their partnership elevating efficiency for the health sector, by placing health challenges a global priority and support the adoption of WHO strategies on a larger scale covering the areas of capacity building, preparing leaders capable of implementing strategic plans, and bringing about positive change in WHO institutions.