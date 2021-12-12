UrduPoint.com

WHO Adopts UAE Government Accelerators Model To Achieve Healthcare Objectives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) The UAE Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a new partnership to support the global health sector, under which WHO will adopt the UAE government accelerators model to speed up the achievement of its strategic goals and initiatives, and to ensure providing of healthy lifestyles and prosperity at all ages.

The launch came through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, in the presence of Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; as well as a number of officials from the UAE Government and WHO.

This partnership aims to promote the acceleration of service delivery in the fields of global health care and wellbeing by adopting the UAE government accelerators model to implement initiatives, develop solutions and projects, as well as build capabilities and competencies.

The two parties will work to support the implementation of the WHO Work Programme 2019–2023, and achieve the Triple Billion targets. WHO launched those targets to help countries deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); through 1 billion more people benefitting from universal healthcare coverage without financial hardship, 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies and 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

Global cooperation to enhance communities wellbeing and build comprehensive health system Al Gergawi stressed the importance of adopting inter-governmental and inter-organisational collaboration.

He added that the UAE is keen to share successful work models and advanced initiatives developed over the past years to support international efforts in achieving the global sustainable development goals.

Al Gergawi explained that the UAE believes in the centrality of international cooperation to enhance the wellbeing of future generations, through building comprehensive health plans and strategies for a better future.

He also added that this alliance represents a new step in strengthening the role of governments in enabling global human capital to set new directions for the future. The partnership sets a new beginning to form an integrated global chart that celebrates innovation for health, and strengthens cooperation between countries, governments, and organisations to build sustainable societies.

Global collaboration on data and evidence Dr. Ghebreyesus stated, "The need for global collaboration on data and evidence has never been felt more acutely than during the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO is committed to being a modern, data-driven organisation to make a measurable impact on the lives of those we serve. WHO is very pleased to collaborate with the government of the UAE to realise this vision."

The UAE Government and the WHO will promote their partnership elevating efficiency for the health sector, by placing health challenges a global priority and support the adoption of WHO strategies on a larger scale covering the areas of capacity building, preparing leaders capable of implementing strategic plans, and bringing about positive change in WHO institutions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Alliance All From Government Cabinet Share Billion

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

5 minutes ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

50 minutes ago
 Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.