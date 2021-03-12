WHO allows Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The World Health Organisation has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the U.N. agency said on Friday, broadening access to the shots.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO.

The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX’s roll-out.

The decision comes on the back of European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorisation announced on Thursday.

"Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.