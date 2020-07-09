UrduPoint.com
WHO Announces Independent Evaluation Of Global COVID-19 Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

GENEVA, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today announced the initiation of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, IPPR, to evaluate the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In remarks to WHO Member States, Dr.

Tedros said the Panel will be co-chaired by former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Clark went to on lead the United Nations Development Programme and President Sirleaf is a recipient of the Nobel Peace prize.

Operating independently, they will choose other Panel members as well as members of an independent secretariat to provide support.

