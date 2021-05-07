UrduPoint.com
WHO Approves Emergency Use Of China's Sinopharm COVID Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

WHO approves emergency use of China's Sinopharm COVID vaccine

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) The World Health Organisation today gave an emergency use listing to Sinopharm, China's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality, according to WHO's twitter account.

"WHO urges governments to offer incentives to manufacturers to share technology & know-how. And we encourage countries with the most vaccines to donate doses through COVAX, which is the fastest & most equitable way to increase the distribution of vaccines globally," Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted today.

