GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) The World Health Organisation today gave an emergency use listing to Sinopharm, China's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality, according to WHO's twitter account.

"WHO urges governments to offer incentives to manufacturers to share technology & know-how. And we encourage countries with the most vaccines to donate doses through COVAX, which is the fastest & most equitable way to increase the distribution of vaccines globally," Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted today.