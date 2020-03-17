WHO calls for urgent, aggressive actions to combat COVID-19, as cases soar in South-East Asia Region

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The World Health Organisation, WHO, today called on member states in South-East Asia Region to urgently scale-up aggressive measures to combat new coronavirus, COVID-19, as confirmed cases cross 480, and the disease claims eight lives.

"The situation is evolving rapidly. We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Eight of the 11 countries of WHO South-East Asia Region have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thailand has 177 confirmed cases, Indonesia 134, India 125, Sri Lanka 19, Maldives 13, Bangladesh 5, Nepal and Bhutan one each.

These numbers are increasing quickly.

"More clusters of virus transmission are being confirmed. While this is an indication of an alert and effective surveillance, it also puts the spotlight on the need for more aggressive and whole of society efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We clearly need to do more, and urgently," the Regional Director said.

Looking at the numbers, some countries are clearly heading towards community transmission of COVID-19, the Regional Director said, adding this should best be prevented.