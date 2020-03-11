WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The World Health Organisation, WHO, sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, he told a press conference, "We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic."