WHO Director-General praises UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed’s support to COVID-19 global response

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, has commended the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the continuous support to the COVID-19 global response.

"Thanks #UAE and @MohamedBinZayed for your continuing support to the #COVID19 response," he tweeted, citing the news of the UAE sending aid flight to Iran to support the fight against the virus.

"Solidarity among international communities is of the utmost necessity," he added.

On Monday, the UAE announced that it sent two aid planes carrying critical medical supplies to Iran to support the latter’s efforts to combat the coronavirus disease.

The two aid aircraft, which took off from Abu Dhabi on Monday, contained over 32 metric tonnes of supplies, including boxes filled with thousands of pairs of gloves, surgical masks, and protective equipment.