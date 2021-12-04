UrduPoint.com

WHO Has No Reports Yet Of Covid Deaths From Omicron Variant

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:15 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The World Health Organisation said Friday, December 3, 2021, it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern (VOC), as countries around the world scramble to stop it from spreading.

But despite a growing number of countries registering infections with the new variant, no deaths have yet been reported to the UN health agency.

"I have not seen reports of Omicron-related deaths yet," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

"We're collecting all the evidence and we will find much more evidence as we go along.

