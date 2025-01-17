WHO: Health Sector Needs Billions For Reconstruction Of Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The reconstruction of hospitals and medical practices in the Gaza Strip will reportedly cost several billion Dollars, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.
Initial estimates suggest that around $3 billion is required for the health sector alone over the next 18 months.
For a time frame of five to seven years, the demand is expected to reach $10 billion, said Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative responsible for the Palestinian Territories. He provided these figures during a WHO press conference.
The destruction is so massive, I have never seen that anywhere in my life," said Peeperkorn,
