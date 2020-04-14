UrduPoint.com
WHO Intensifies Efforts To Develop Vaccine Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The World Health Organisation, WHO, has intensified its efforts to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus, COVID-19, said a WHO press release issued on Monday.

As part of the WHO’s response to the outbreak, a Research and Development Blueprint has been activated to accelerate the development of diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics for this novel coronavirus.

Under WHO’s coordination, a group of experts with diverse backgrounds is working towards the development of vaccines against COVID-19, the press release pointed out.

The group makes a call to everyone to follow recommendations to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and protect the health of individuals. The group also thanks everyone for putting their trust in the scientific community, the WHO said.

The group said in a declaration that while a vaccine for general use takes time to develop, a vaccine may ultimately be instrumental in controlling this worldwide pandemic.

"In the interim, we applaud the implementation of community intervention measures that reduce spread of the virus and protect people, including vulnerable populations, and pledge to use the time gained by the widespread adoption of such measures to develop a vaccine as rapidly as possible.

"We will continue efforts to strengthen the unprecedented worldwide collaboration, cooperation and sharing of data already underway. We believe these efforts will help reduce inefficiencies and duplication of effort, and we will work tenaciously to increase the likelihood that one or more safe and effective vaccines will soon be made available to all," the group of experts said.

