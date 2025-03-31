Open Menu

WHO Issues $8 Mn Flash Appeal In Response To Myanmar’s Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 10:33 AM

WHO issues $8 mn flash appeal in response to Myanmar’s earthquake

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – In response to Myanmar’s earthquake, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a flash appeal for US$ 8 million to deliver life-saving trauma care, prevent disease outbreaks, and restore essential health services over the next 30 days.

Two powerful earthquakes have devastated central Myanmar, disrupting health services and putting thousands at risk of life-threatening injuries and disease outbreaks. WHO is responding at its highest level of emergency activation – deploying nearly three tonnes of emergency medical supplies within 24 hours and coordinating global emergency medical teams.

This flash appeal outlines WHO’s immediate priorities for the next 30 days to save lives, prevent disease, and stabilize and restore essential health services in earthquake-affected areas. WHO is urgently appealing for US$ 8 million to deliver critical health assistance where it is needed most. Without immediate funding, lives will be lost, and fragile health systems will falter. WHO calls on donors to act now, saying their support is vital to protect health, prevent outbreaks, and ensure access to care for those hit the hardest by the crisis.

