WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The World Health Organisation Friday launched the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, or the ACT Accelerator.

"This is a landmark collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for COVID-19. Our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO here today.

"our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19.

the ACT Accelerator brings together the combined power of several organizations to work with speed and scale. Each of us are doing great work, but we cannot work alone. We’re coming together to work in new ways to identify challenges and solutions together.

"I am especially grateful to President Emmanuel Macron, President Ursula von der Leyen and Bill and Melinda Gates for their leadership and partnership in co-hosting this ACT Accelerator launch," he added.