UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Launches Access To COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The World Health Organisation Friday launched the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, or the ACT Accelerator.

"This is a landmark collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for COVID-19. Our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO here today.

"our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19.

the ACT Accelerator brings together the combined power of several organizations to work with speed and scale. Each of us are doing great work, but we cannot work alone. We’re coming together to work in new ways to identify challenges and solutions together.

"I am especially grateful to President Emmanuel Macron, President Ursula von der Leyen and Bill and Melinda Gates for their leadership and partnership in co-hosting this ACT Accelerator launch," he added.

Related Topics

World All

Recent Stories

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.