WHO Launches Ebola Vaccination Trial In Uganda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM
KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that it has launched a first-ever vaccine trial in Uganda for Ebola from the Sudan species of the virus.
In a statement, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, said that the candidate vaccine as well as candidate treatments are being made available through clinical trial protocols to further test for efficacy and safety.
He added that three vaccination rings were defined, with the first ring involving about 40 contacts and contacts of contacts of the first reported and confirmed case.
Ugandan authorities had declared an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, late last month.
