Open Menu

WHO Launches Ebola Vaccination Trial In Uganda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that it has launched a first-ever vaccine trial in Uganda for Ebola from the Sudan species of the virus.

In a statement, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, said that the candidate vaccine as well as candidate treatments are being made available through clinical trial protocols to further test for efficacy and safety.

He added that three vaccination rings were defined, with the first ring involving about 40 contacts and contacts of contacts of the first reported and confirmed case.

Ugandan authorities had declared an Ebola outbreak in the capital, Kampala, late last month.

Related Topics

World Kampala Sudan Uganda From

Recent Stories

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

2 minutes ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

9 hours ago
 UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

11 hours ago
 Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January

11 hours ago
 FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boa ..

FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

11 hours ago
 Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 ch ..

Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one

11 hours ago
 UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord

11 hours ago
 BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doin ..

BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East