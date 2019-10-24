WHO Pakistan lauds 'strong commitment' of Mohamed bin Zayed in polio eradication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) As the world celebrates the global eradication of wild poliovirus type 3 on the eve of World Polio Day, the World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan, WHO Pakistan, has confirmed the 'strong commitment' of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the UAE, in polio eradication.

In a tweet posted on its Twitter official account, the WHO Pakistan, commented Pakistan's historic progress to end this epidemic, saying that it would not be possible without the strong commitment of partners.

"Pakistan's historic progress to #EndPolio would not be possible without the strong commitment of partners like @MohamedBinZayed and the UAE," the tweet said.

Dr. Hamid Jafari, Director of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative at the WHO, and Dr.

Abdirahman Mahamud, Federal Polio Programme Team Leader, WHO, thanked Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, the director of the United Arab Emirates Pakistan Assistance Programme, UAE PAP.

"@WHOEMRO's Dr Hamid Jafari & @WHOPakistan's @AbdiMahamud18 gave thanks to @uae_pap Director Abdalla KhalifaAl Ghufli on #WorldPolioDay," the tweet added.

WHO today announced the eradication of wild poliovirus type 3, declaring it another important step in the global effort to end polio.

"This achievement is another giant step towards freeing the world from the crippling disease. The WHO European Region has massively contributed to this since it was declared polio free in 2002," says Dr. Nedret Emiroglu, Director of Health Emergencies and Communicable Diseases, WHO, Europe.

Since 1988, the world has reduced wild polio cases by more than 99 percent, according to WHO.