WHO Praises UAE's Support For UN Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, has praised the UAE’s role in supporting United Nations and WHO health projects and programmes.

This came during his meeting with Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, in Geneva, who dlieverd to him an invitation to participate in an international forum, titled, "Reaching the Last Mile: Accelerating the Pace," which will be organised by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, in cooperation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on 19th November, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

The forum will host many influential leaders of the global health sector, to discuss ways of combatting communicable diseases that threaten the lives of vulnerable people. The forum will also provide a platform for charities to showcase their commitment to eliminating polio, and will present the latest medical techniques, medicines and vaccines that can save millions of lives.

It will also serve as a platform for donor countries to renew their commitment to eradicating polio.

Al Zaabi highlighted the UAE’s role in supporting regional and international humanitarian work, to save millions of people without discrimination.

