Open Menu

WHO Regrets United States’ Announcement Of Intent To Withdraw

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:45 PM

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed regret on the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organisation.

The organisation hopes that the US government will reconsider this.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”

“WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go,” it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Related Topics

USA World United States From Government Million

Recent Stories

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of inten ..

WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw

42 seconds ago

Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral

6 minutes ago
 Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

Suthra Punjab programme reviewed

2 minutes ago
 EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) ..

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers call on City Police Officer

Lawyers call on City Police Officer

2 minutes ago
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainabl ..

PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..

20 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA U ..

Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University

10 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements

Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements

10 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Consta ..

Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Constables

10 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to sti ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..

26 minutes ago
 Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing

Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East