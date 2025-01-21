WHO Regrets United States’ Announcement Of Intent To Withdraw
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed regret on the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organisation.
The organisation hopes that the US government will reconsider this.
“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”
“WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go,” it said in a statement released on Tuesday.
