WHO Sets Up First Global Wellness Centre In India’s Gujarat State
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 01:15 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set up its first global Centre for Wellness and evidence-based research, training and awareness of Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in Gujarat state, India.
The Centre has been set up in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Ayush under a Project Collaboration Agreement with the WHO.
Two more such centres for global wellness and research in traditional medicine are being set up in New Delhi and in Hyderabad.
The acronym Ayush in the name of the Ministry stands for alternative healthcare systems such as naturopathy, yoga, ayurveda, unani, siddha, sowa rigpa and homeopathy.
“The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar will serve as a key knowledge hub for Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) on a global scale,” the Ministry of Ayush announced.
“This is the first and only global outposted Centre of its kind for traditional medicine across the world,” the Ministry said.
Funding for all three centres will come from a donor agreement signed last year between the Ministry of Ayush and the WHO.
The facility in Gujarat will collect data for undertaking analytics and impact assessment for the WHO’s Traditional Medicine Informatics Centre comprising data banks, virtual libraries and research institutes.
