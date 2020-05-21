UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, UNHCR Join Forces To Improve Health Services For Refugees, Displaced People

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:15 PM

WHO, UNHCR join forces to improve health services for refugees, displaced people

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The World Health Organisation, WHO, and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today signed a new agreement to strengthen and advance public health services for the millions of forcibly displaced people around the world.

According to a joint press release, the agreement updates and expands an existing 1997 agreement between the two organisations. A key aim this year will be to support ongoing efforts to protect some 70 million forcibly displaced people from COVID-19.

Around 26 million of these are refugees, 80 percent of whom are sheltered in low and middle-income countries with weak health systems. Another 40 million internally displaced people also require assistance.

For more than 20 years, UNHCR and WHO have worked together worldwide to safeguard the health of some of the world’s most vulnerable populations. They have collaborated to provide health services to refugees in every region - from the onset of an emergency and through protracted situations, consistently advocating for the inclusion of refugees and stateless people in the national public health plans of host countries.

Today, the two organisations are working side by side to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that forcibly displaced people can access the health services they need, to keep safe from COVID-19 and other health challenges.

"UNHCR’s long-term partnership with WHO is critical to curb the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies – day in, day out, it is improving and saving lives of millions of people forced to flee their homes," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. "Our strengthened partnership will directly benefit refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, and those who are stateless. It leads to better emergency response and will make the best use of the resources of both our two organisation s for public health solutions across all our operations globally."

"The principle of solidarity and the goal of serving vulnerable people underpin the work of both our organisation s," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "We stand side by side in our commitment to protect the health of all people who have been forced to leave their homes and to ensure that they can obtain health services when and where they need them. The ongoing pandemic only highlights the vital importance of working together so we can achieve more."

Related Topics

World United Nations All From Refugee Agreement UNHCR Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

2 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

8 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for ..

3 minutes ago

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to chec ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.