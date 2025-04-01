Open Menu

WHO Warns Of Disease Outbreak Risk Following Myanmar Earthquake

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning over the potential outbreak of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and hepatitis following the recent earthquake in Myanmar, citing damage to water and sanitation infrastructure and limited access to clean water.

Dr. Thushara Fernando, WHO Representative in Myanmar, speaking via video after visiting affected areas including Nay Pyi Taw, said hospitals are overcrowded, medical supplies are running low, and power and fuel shortages are worsening the crisis.

He expressed concern for vulnerable patients, including pregnant women, children, and individuals with life-threatening chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, who may face disruptions in essential treatment.

WHO is currently assessing the status of hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by the earthquake. Three hospitals have been severely damaged, and 22 others have sustained partial damage, though they remain operational and continue to treat critically injured patients.

Fernando noted that WHO has already delivered three tonnes of emergency medical supplies to hospitals in Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw, which were swiftly dispatched to quake-hit areas within 24 hours of the disaster. A second shipment of medical supplies is expected in the coming days.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake World Dengue Water Mandalay Myanmar May Women

Recent Stories

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

11 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

30 seconds ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

44 seconds ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

30 minutes ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

31 minutes ago
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

1 hour ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

2 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

3 hours ago
 SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into sp ..

SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space

3 hours ago
 Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

5 hours ago
 China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East