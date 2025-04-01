WHO Warns Of Disease Outbreak Risk Following Myanmar Earthquake
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning over the potential outbreak of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and hepatitis following the recent earthquake in Myanmar, citing damage to water and sanitation infrastructure and limited access to clean water.
Dr. Thushara Fernando, WHO Representative in Myanmar, speaking via video after visiting affected areas including Nay Pyi Taw, said hospitals are overcrowded, medical supplies are running low, and power and fuel shortages are worsening the crisis.
He expressed concern for vulnerable patients, including pregnant women, children, and individuals with life-threatening chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, who may face disruptions in essential treatment.
WHO is currently assessing the status of hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by the earthquake. Three hospitals have been severely damaged, and 22 others have sustained partial damage, though they remain operational and continue to treat critically injured patients.
Fernando noted that WHO has already delivered three tonnes of emergency medical supplies to hospitals in Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw, which were swiftly dispatched to quake-hit areas within 24 hours of the disaster. A second shipment of medical supplies is expected in the coming days.
