ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Over 7,000 senior government officials, decision-makers, business leaders, and other investment stakeholders from 160 countries will have the opportunity to learn about Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy” and its role in reshaping the economic and business landscape at the World Investment Forum (WIF), to be hosted by Abu Dhabi at ADNEC from 16th to 20th October 2023. The event is organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Supported by the Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as lead partner, the 8th edition of the UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum (WIF) will facilitate dialogue and action on the world’s current and emerging investment-development challenges through organising a diverse range of events in collaboration with several local and international organisations.

The world’s business and investment community will be introduced to Abu Dhabi’s soaring “Falcon Economy” guiding the emirate’s next phase of economic diversification and the transition to a smart, circular, inclusive, and sustainable development. Additionally, special panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive workshops will be organised to highlight “Make it in the Emirates” initiative to develop the industrial sector in the UAE in line with the country’s commitment to Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

These events will help in exchanging ideas and best practices, enhancing dialogue and collaboration, and stimulating collective efforts to shape global investment policies and strategies.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development ADDED, said, “Hosting the 8th World Investment Forum reflects our leadership’s vision and unwavering commitment to enhance international cooperation and collective action to develop innovative solutions benefitting the global community, leveraging on the strong fundamentals of our soaring ‘Falcon Economy’ to achieve the UN sustainable development goals, and contribute positively to shaping a brighter future for humanity."

“Abu Dhabi has made great strides in achieving the objectives of its diversification strategy, laying down a solid foundation to continue developing a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. We are fostering and incentivising talents to find solutions to current and future challenges as well as continuously enhancing the business ecosystem to provide investors with opportunities to grow and expand."

Al Zaabi added, “We look forward to welcoming the world leaders and key decision-makers in business and investment in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways of strengthening necessary frameworks to ensure international trade and investments are geared to achieve common goals of the international community."

The "Invest in Tomorrow: Abu Dhabi’s economic transition" forum, organised by ADDED, will take place on October 18th, the third day of the World Investment Forum, to provide a vital platform for the business and investment community to learn about Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy” and its attributes as a rising economic and financial powerhouse and preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investment, as well as its transformative strategies to engineer a sustainable and prosperous future.

It features keynote addresses and panel discussions, including "Attracting Foreign Direct Investment in the Era of Industry 4.

0: Opportunities and Challenges," which also examines why Abu Dhabi is an appealing destination for talents, entrepreneurs, and investors, and highlights its alignment with Industry 4.0’s transformative technologies and methods.

The session further delves into the role of FDIs in advancing technology and boosting manufacturing. It emphasises the importance of government policies, incentives, and clear regulations in attracting foreign investment and enhancing advanced industries. Additionally, the session highlights international trade, sustainability, social responsibility, and holistic development as key drivers for economic growth.

The "Invest in Tomorrow” will highlight the vital role played by startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in boosting economies through job creation, driving innovation, and contributing to economic diversification. Participants will be able to discuss the measures implemented by the government of Abu Dhabi to attract, nurture, and empower talent.

Under the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, a panel discussion entitled "Investing in the Emirates: Unlocking Opportunities for Sustainable Prosperity," will highlight programmes designed for manufacturers, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to set up ventures in the UAE and benefit from the country's exceptional manufacturing advantages.

In this panel, participants will showcase UAE's industrial and technological advancements, driven by the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology launched in 2021. The strategy aims to boost the national industrial sector's growth, GDP contribution, investment attractiveness, entrepreneurship support, and product competitiveness, and establish the UAE as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. It also aligns with the "Year of Sustainability," the UAE's commitment to Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and its preparations for hosting COP28.

The session emphasises the UAE's favourable business environment, underpinned by reliable energy, strategic location, strong logistics, and advanced technology. It backs the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative with significant financing, thus fuelling the "Technological Transformation" programmes that targets 1,000 projects by 2031, focusing on Industry 4.0 technologies in various sectors including healthcare, transportation, and logistics.

WIF, in collaboration with the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress), will host a side forum that includes two dialogue sessions; "Digital Financial Inclusion: Moving Towards an Innovative, Interconnected, and Inclusive World Economy" and "Supply Chains – The Road Ahead: 2023 Challenging Questions." In addition, there will be a fireside chat and an on-platform interview.

The first panel highlights the transformative power of digital finance in improving access to financial services for underserved groups, while the second one delves into the challenges and opportunities in global supply chains, covering labour shortages, cyber threats, geopolitical tensions, and climate change. It also explores the application of AI and digital technologies within supply chains and assesses how evolving legislation and geopolitical issues affect these networks.

The fireside chat "The Future of Cities – Thriving Amid Turbulence" examines the future of cities worldwide over the next 30 years, which is expected to witness unprecedented changes towards green cities.