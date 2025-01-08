Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) A rapidly growing wildfire raged across an upscale section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, destroying homes and creating traffic jams as 30,000 people evacuated beneath huge plumes of smoke that covered much of the metropolitan area.

At least 2,921 acres (1,182 hectares) of the Pacific Palisades area between the coastal settlements of Santa Monica and Malibu had burned, officials said, after they had already warned of extreme fire danger from powerful winds that arrived following extended dry weather.

The fire spread as officials warned the worst wind conditions were expected to come overnight, leading to concerns that more neighbourhoods could be forced to flee.

The city of Santa Monica later ordered evacuations in the northern fringe of town.

"We feel very blessed at this point that there's no injuries that are reported," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference, adding that more than 25,000 people in 10,000 homes were threatened.

Before the fire started, the National Weather Service had issued its highest alert for extreme fire conditions for much of Los Angeles County from Tuesday through Thursday, predicting wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph (80 to 130 kph).