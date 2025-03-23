Wildfires Force Mandatory Evacuation Order In Western North Carolina
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
NORTH CAROLINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) Wildfires in North Carolina have forced an evacuation in one county as emergency crews work to bring the flames under control in an area of the state still recovering from Hurricane Helene.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a mandatory evacuation starting at 8:20 pm Saturday for parts of Polk County in western North Carolina about 128.7 kilometres west of Charlotte.
“Visibility in area will be reduced and roads/evacuation routes can become blocked; if you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” a social media post by the agency warned residents of specific roads.
The public safety department said a shelter had been established in Columbus, North Carolina.
North Carolina's western region was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September. Among the extensive damage, flooding washed away more than 1.6 kilometres of eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 leading to eastern Tennessee and remained partially closed to traffic until March.
The hurricane damaged or impacted 8,046 kilometres of state-maintained roads and damaged 7,000 private roads, bridges and culverts in North Carolina.
