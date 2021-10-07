Win a must for UAE against Iran

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) United Arab Emirates must win or risk falling behind in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup when they host Islamic Republic of Iran in what looms as a pivotal AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar clash on Thursday, the Asian Confederation Federation said in a report about the much- awaited tie.

Already four points behind Team Melli following back-to-back draws against Lebanon and Syria, Bert van Marwijk’s side will be eager to make the most of the two home games in the next five days, with Iraq to visit Dubai next Tuesday.

Two wins from those matches would take the United Arab Emirates considerably closer to their first FIFA World Cup since their solitary 1990 appearance, but a pair of defeats has the potential to derail their campaign.

United Arab Emirates must win or risk falling behind in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup when they host Islamic Republic of Iran in what looms as a pivotal AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar clash on Thursday.

Already four points behind Team Melli following back-to-back draws against Lebanon and Syria, Bert van Marwijk’s side will be eager to make the most of the two home games in the next five days, with Iraq to visit Dubai next Tuesday.

Two wins from those matches would take the United Arab Emirates considerably closer to their first FIFA World Cup since their solitary 1990 appearance, but a pair of defeats has the potential to derail their campaign.

The Emiratis may well feel somewhat aggrieved to have emerged winless from their September fixtures.

They created the majority of chances without finding the net against a disciplined Lebanon on Matchday One, then squandered a half-time lead to draw 1-1 with Syria in a match which, on another day, could easily have sent the UAE to a more comfortable position on the Group B table.

While their wins column on that table may still be empty, there is plenty of reason for van Marwijk’s side to feel confident.

They remain unbeaten in the nine matches since the former Netherlands and Australia coach retook the reins at the beginning of the year, and, in Ali Mabkhout, possess a striker with the remarkable record of 77 goals in 94 senior international matches.

The prolific Mabkhout, who’s 12 goals on the Road to Qatar 2022 are unmatched by any player in the world, is likely to be supported by Fabio Lima and, possibly, Caio Canedo in the final third, but if any team In Asia can boast a deeper list of attacking talent, it’s the Iranians.