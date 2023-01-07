Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheikh Zayed Festival through raffle draws and competitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently ongoing at the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi until 18th March 2023, welcomes visitors on the first weekend of the new year with a variety of enthralling events.

The most relevant of which are competitions and raffle draws with more than 15 cars to be won and many valuable prizes.

The first raffle on cars and valuable prizes for the Festival will be held on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, and the draw will be for high-end cars and valuable prizes. Winners are required to be present at the Festival during the draws.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Festival is keen to diversify the competitions this year, which is why the Festival is offering opportunities to win a range of luxury cars and exciting prizes this time around. Winners will be announced starting the end of this week and will continue until the last week of the Festival’s run.

When purchasing products worth a total amount of AED 50 or more from any of the shops, restaurants, or Fun Fair City at the Festival, the visitor receives a raffle coupon for the Festival and another raffle coupon for the draws of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

This allows the visitor to participate in the draws by filling out the coupon with information, and dropping it in the designated box.

Visitors can follow the social media accounts of the Festival to get more information about the terms, conditions and dates of the upcoming draws.

Aside from the competitions and raffle draws, the Festival offers its visitors a variety of spectacular cultural shows and events on a daily basis, such as folkloric international shows, pop shows and fireworks display that are all well-curated to bring joy to all members of the family, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange in an entertaining festive atmosphere full of breath-taking events and shows.

This fortifies the Festival’s leading position among the most awaited important international cultural and entertainment Festivals in the world.