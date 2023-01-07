UrduPoint.com

Win More Than 15 Cars And Exciting Prizes At Sheikh Zayed Festival Through Raffle Draws And Competitions

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheikh Zayed Festival through raffle draws and competitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently ongoing at the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi until 18th March 2023, welcomes visitors on the first weekend of the new year with a variety of enthralling events.

The most relevant of which are competitions and raffle draws with more than 15 cars to be won and many valuable prizes.

The first raffle on cars and valuable prizes for the Festival will be held on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, and the draw will be for high-end cars and valuable prizes. Winners are required to be present at the Festival during the draws.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Festival is keen to diversify the competitions this year, which is why the Festival is offering opportunities to win a range of luxury cars and exciting prizes this time around. Winners will be announced starting the end of this week and will continue until the last week of the Festival’s run.

When purchasing products worth a total amount of AED 50 or more from any of the shops, restaurants, or Fun Fair City at the Festival, the visitor receives a raffle coupon for the Festival and another raffle coupon for the draws of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

This allows the visitor to participate in the draws by filling out the coupon with information, and dropping it in the designated box.

Visitors can follow the social media accounts of the Festival to get more information about the terms, conditions and dates of the upcoming draws.

Aside from the competitions and raffle draws, the Festival offers its visitors a variety of spectacular cultural shows and events on a daily basis, such as folkloric international shows, pop shows and fireworks display that are all well-curated to bring joy to all members of the family, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange in an entertaining festive atmosphere full of breath-taking events and shows.

This fortifies the Festival’s leading position among the most awaited important international cultural and entertainment Festivals in the world.

Related Topics

World Exchange Social Media Abu Dhabi UAE Dirham January March Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union&# ..

2 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

6 minutes ago
 Patriarch of Constantinople Meets With Former Ukra ..

Patriarch of Constantinople Meets With Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by exce ..

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by excellent performance

56 minutes ago
 UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outr ..

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outreach: Munir

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillio ..

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.