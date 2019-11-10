UrduPoint.com
Windy, Rainy Weather Expected For Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology said there is a chance tomorrow, Sunday, for convective clouds formations accompanied with rainfall with different intensities associated with fresh to strong winds.

In a statement today, NCM said the winds are likely to cause rough sea and blowing dust as well as sand over the inland, reducing horizontal visibility at times over some of northern and eastern areas extending to the western coasts and islands from 23:00 Saturday till 20:00 Sunday.

