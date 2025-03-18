Winners Announced For ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 01:49 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation General Secretariat has announced the winners of the 9th Session (2025) of the "Date Palm International Poetry" competition.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Award’s board of Trustees, the competition celebrates excellence in both official Arabic and Nabatti poetry.
In the Official Arabic poetry category, Muhammad Khairy Al-Imam Jabr secured first place, followed by Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmad Abd in second and Alaa Naeem Ali Al-Qatrawi in third.
In the Nabatti poetry category, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zoubi won first place, Ali Mohammed Saif Saleh Al Mazrouei took second, and Dunia Ziad Khalil Al-Qaisi placed third.
This year, the competition attracted 698 poets from 23 countries, each contributing poems in either official Arabic or Nabatti style, celebrating the date palm tree and its cultural significance.
Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award, announced the results following the jury’s evaluation. The judging panel included poet and journalist Aidha bin Masoud, poet and journalist Hamdan bin Sarroukh Al-Darei, and poet and critic Sameh Ahmed Kaoush. They assessed the poems based on aesthetic, rhetorical, linguistic, grammatical, and musical standards, with a focus on innovation, creativity, and overall poetic quality.
The "Date Palm International Poetry" competition aims to promote Nabatti poetry as a medium to raise public awareness about the date palm’s heritage, agricultural, food, and economic importance. It seeks to enrich the Arab literary scene with high-quality poetry dedicated to the date palm while encouraging poets to create and compete in a transparent and meaningful way.
Recent Stories
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
UAE intends to join World Boxing
UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..
UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-listing1 minute ago
-
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition2 minutes ago
-
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,0002 minutes ago
-
NASA astronauts head home on SpaceX capsule after drawn-out space station stay2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expansion3 minutes ago
-
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need3 minutes ago
-
Seven dead after Honduras plane crashes into water after takeoff3 minutes ago
-
Emissions from building sector stopped rising for first time since 2020, UN finds3 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary celebration3 minutes ago
-
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago