Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation General Secretariat has announced the winners of the 9th Session (2025) of the "Date Palm International Poetry" competition.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Award’s board of Trustees, the competition celebrates excellence in both official Arabic and Nabatti poetry.

In the Official Arabic poetry category, Muhammad Khairy Al-Imam Jabr secured first place, followed by Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmad Abd in second and Alaa Naeem Ali Al-Qatrawi in third.

In the Nabatti poetry category, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zoubi won first place, Ali Mohammed Saif Saleh Al Mazrouei took second, and Dunia Ziad Khalil Al-Qaisi placed third.

This year, the competition attracted 698 poets from 23 countries, each contributing poems in either official Arabic or Nabatti style, celebrating the date palm tree and its cultural significance.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award, announced the results following the jury’s evaluation. The judging panel included poet and journalist Aidha bin Masoud, poet and journalist Hamdan bin Sarroukh Al-Darei, and poet and critic Sameh Ahmed Kaoush. They assessed the poems based on aesthetic, rhetorical, linguistic, grammatical, and musical standards, with a focus on innovation, creativity, and overall poetic quality.

The "Date Palm International Poetry" competition aims to promote Nabatti poetry as a medium to raise public awareness about the date palm’s heritage, agricultural, food, and economic importance. It seeks to enrich the Arab literary scene with high-quality poetry dedicated to the date palm while encouraging poets to create and compete in a transparent and meaningful way.

