Winners for HIPAâ€™s â€˜Children Facesâ€™ Instagram Photo Contest announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has announced the conclusion of the March edition of the Instagram Photo Contest themed â€˜Children Facesâ€™.

Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_ChildrensFaces. The contest winners hailed from; Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

HIPA Secretary-General, Ali bin Thalith said, "The faces of children have a unique human influence that is almost unmatched in this world. Their faces are filled with innocence, spontaneity, and freshness, and they are among the most attractive subjects for a photographerâ€™s lens, and also the most difficult because capturing the best photo can only be obtained by the persistent and patient photographer. We received many great photos and celebrate the skills of our winners. Congratulations as always to our winners, and we look forward to even more of our community getting involved in next monthâ€™s competition.

"

Winner of the â€˜Peopleâ€™s Choice Awardâ€™ was Jassim Mohamed Alshakhoori from Bahrain and he said, "This beautiful girl I consider as my daughter, I took her photo in Manama, capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This is my first win so it has a very big place in my heart and has given me a great motivation to move forward with photography. As a photographer, I am inspired by the simplicity of things and details that most people don't notice."

The Saudi winner, Jawhara Saeed Al Zhrani, said, "I took the photo in Jeddah's historical district, and I love taking pictures a lot in this area because of its visual appeal. It is the first time that I win and I feel great joy. Winning will provide great exposure for within the photography community, and it will provide my photos wider appeal. As a photographer, I am inspired by the beauty around us and the work of other great photographers."

Marchâ€™s â€˜Peopleâ€™s Choice Awardâ€™ winner will receive a brand new SONY RX100M6, courtesy of Sony middle East.