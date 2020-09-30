UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winners For HIPA’s ‘Clouds’ Instagram Photo Contest Announced

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Clouds’ Instagram Photo Contest announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has announced it concluded the August edition of the Instagram Photo Contest themed ‘Clouds’.

According to HIPA, Five winners were announced for the competition, which received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Clouds. The contest winners hailed from; Oman, Egypt, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran.

HIPA Secretary-General, Ali bin Thalith said, "The changing elements in nature inspire photographers to keep on their toes and to be prepared to capture awe inspiring moments that mother nature presents us with at any given moment. Clouds are part of the landscape that has captivated a photographers' lens throughout time; an ever changing visual composition and canvas. Congratulations as always to our talented winners, and we look forward to even more of our community getting involved in next month’s competition."

The Omani Winner Raya Salim Ali Alhajri @raw_ix, said, "I took the photo while hiking in the desert, and I was awed by the sight of the clouds in the sky and its reflection on the sand dunes.

This win is very special to me, as it is my first one, and it gave me a wonderful feeling of confidence and happiness and made my vision and aspirations for the future very positive. I have an ambition to develop in the field of photography to produce beautiful and inspiring work."

The Malaysian winner, Patricia Soon Mei Yung @patricia_soon said, "From the first day of my visit to Shanghai I prepared myself for this photo, but the continuing rain prevented it. Luckily on the last day of my visit, the fluctuating clouds helped me to take the winning photo in black and white.

"I have already won many competitions but winning this award has great prestige and value. It inspires me to keep working hard to develop my skills in photography in order to achieve my goal of not only having my own exhibition but also publishing a book of my photography."

Related Topics

Iran Turkey Egypt Oman Visit Shanghai Rashid Malaysia August From Instagram

Recent Stories

Family Guy runs Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings’ ..

12 minutes ago

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

18 minutes ago

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidate ..

19 minutes ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

19 minutes ago

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

19 minutes ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.